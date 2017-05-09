Soldier dies after falling through primary school roof

Josh Wilson, 19, from Stevenston, North Ayrshire, died in hospital in Edinburgh.

A soldier died after falling through the roof of a primary school.

The 19-year-old, who has been named locally as Josh Wilson, was admitted to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary after the incident in the early hours of Sunday.

Mr Wilson, from Stevenston in North Ayrshire, died of his injuries on Tuesday morning.

The recent army recruit fell through the roof of St Mary's Primary School on East London Street in Edinburgh.

A police spokeswoman said: "Police in Edinburgh were called to East London Street shortly before 5am on Sunday following a report that a man had fallen through the roof of St Mary's Primary School.

"The 19-year-old was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment but he sadly succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday.

"A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal."

