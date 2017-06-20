Scots rugby player Doddie Weir diagnosed with MND at 46

Ex-British and Irish Lion to join forces with researchers to help tackle disease.

Doddie Weir: Has 61 caps as Scotland second row. Euan MacDonald Centre/SNS Group

Former Scotland rugby international Doddie Weir has been diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease (MND) at the age of 46.

The second row, who has 61 caps for his country, announced he had the condition ahead of Global MND Awareness Day on June 21.

Weir, who also toured South Africa with the British and Irish Lions in 1997, has now joined forces with researchers at the Euan MacDonald Centre in Edinburgh to tackle the disease.

On Tuesday, the ex-player thanked the NHS for his treatment to date.

He said: "Over the past few months a number of friends and family have raised concerns surrounding my health.

"I think then, that on this day set to help raise awareness of the condition, I should confirm that I too have Motor Neurone Disease.

"I should like to take this opportunity to thank the National Health Service in recognising then diagnosing this, as yet, incurable disease."

The rugby star also plans to set up a charity foundation to help others with MND.

He added: "I am currently on holiday in New Zealand with Kathy and the boys and, when we return, I will devote my time towards assisting research and raising awareness and funds to help support fellow sufferers.

"There are plans in place to create a charitable foundation to help in any way we can and we will share these details with you after our family trip."

Other notable sportsmen with the condition include former Rangers defender Fernando Ricksen and South African rugby legend Joost van der Westhuizen, who passed away in February aged 45.

Professor Siddharthan Chandran, director of the Euan MacDonald Centre, thanked Weir.

He said: "We are immensely grateful to Doddie for his support at this difficult time for him and his family.

"Working in partnership with other researchers and charities such as MND Scotland, our goal is to bring forward the day when there are effective treatments for this very tough condition."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.