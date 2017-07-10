Major search after diver failed to surface at quarry

The alert was raised at Prestonhill Quarry in Inverkeithing, Fife, on Sunday.

A major search operation has been launched after a diver failed to surface at a quarry.

The alert was raised at Prestonhill Quarry in Inverkeithing, Fife, at 10.10pm on Sunday.

Fellow divers contacted emergency services when the woman they were with failed to surface.

Inspector Ian Stephen said: "We are coordinating efforts to trace a diver who got into difficulties while scuba diving in Prestonhill Quarry, Inverkeithing.

"The incident was reported to police at around 10pm on Sunday, at which time Scottish Fire and Rescue officers and HM Coastguard, along with police officers and the Police Scotland helicopter made their way to the quarry to undertake searches.

"We believe the diver got into difficulties and failed to resurface. Further searches will be undertaken during the day, led by specialist officers from Police Scotland's dive and marine unit."

He added: "The woman's family has been made aware of the incident.

"Further updates will be issued when appropriate."

John McKay, 18, drowned in the quarry in 2015. Cameron Lancaster, also 18, was killed when he jumped into the quarry in 2014.