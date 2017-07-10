Quarry diving victim named as Edinburgh drama teacher

George Heriot's in shock over death of Kelda Henderson in Inverkeithing, Fife.

Prestonfield Quarry: Police pulled body from water on Monday morning. STV

A woman who died during a diving accident has been named as school teacher Kelda Henderson.

Ms Henderson was diving at Prestonhill Quarry in Inverkeithing, Fife, on Sunday when she failed to resurface.

Her body was recovered on Monday morning from the water.

Ms Henderson was a teacher in the drama department at George Heriot's in Edinburgh.

The mother-of-one was highly respected at the school.

Principal Cameron Wyllie said: "Ms Henderson was an immensely talented, compassionate and vibrant person who loved teaching drama.

"She inspired a love of her subject in many young people over the years. Those of us at school are very shocked."

George Heiot's: Teacher described as 'immensely talented'. Geograph

Inspector Ian Stephen said: "We can confirm that a woman's body has been recovered from Prestonhill Quarry, Inverkeithing.

"Officers responded along with other emergency services to the site at around 9.20pm on Sunday following reports of a diver within the water.

"A body was recovered at around 10.30am on Monday."