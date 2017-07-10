Prisoner, 18, absconded after escaping security at court

Steven McGovern was appearing at Edinburgh Sheriff Court when he managed to escape.

Absconded: Police have warned the public not to approach McGovern.

A prisoner has absconded from Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday.

Steven McGovern, 18, was appearing at court today with G4S staff when he managed to free himself and escape.

He was last seen in the Grassmarket at around 5pm.

McGovern is described as white, around 5ft 7in, with brown hair. He was wearing a green hooded Lacoste tracksuit, blue T-shirt and green trainers.

McGovern has links to the Drylaw area of Edinburgh.

Inspector David Hughes from Police Scotland said: "We ask anyone who knows where Mr McGovern is or has seen him, not to approach him, but to contact Police Scotland on 101."

