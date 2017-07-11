First World Fringe Day celebrated with ticket giveaway

Celebrations marking 70 years of the Fringe will be held across China, the US, and Australia.

Celebration: The event will mark 70 years of the Festival.

Free tickets and transportation to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe will be handed out across the city to mark the inaugural world fringe day.

The Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society will visit 26 charities including Canongate Youth, the Lothian Autistic Society, Pilmeny Youth Centre and Sikh Sanjog to hand over Fringe box office vouchers and Lothian Bus day tickets to give people a free day-out.

The giveaway is part of events across the globe - including in China, Canada, the US, and Australia - to mark the first-ever World Fringe Day celebrating 70 years of the Fringe.

Scotland's capital played host to the world's first fringe in 1947 when eight theatre groups turned up uninvited to perform at the Edinburgh International Festival.

The performers were undeterred by not being on the official programme and staged their shows on the fringe of the main festival, leading to the movement's name.

Since then, the founding principle of open access has remained key and the Edinburgh Festival Fringe has inspired the creation of fringe events worldwide.

Shona McCarthy, chief executive of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society, said: "World Fringe Day is a rare opportunity for a truly international celebration of creativity, transcending national boundaries and demonstrating the power of arts and culture to bring people together.

"Events will be taking place all over the world today and here in Edinburgh we are focusing on saying thank you to the city and people of Edinburgh for supporting the Fringe over the last 70 years."

