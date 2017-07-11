BMW driver 'smashes into five parked vehicles on street'

The incident happened just off North High Street in Musselburgh, East Lothian.

Musselburgh: A trail of destruction was left after the crash near North High Street.

An uninsured driver has allegedly smashed into five vehicles parked along a street in East Lothian.

The incident happened just off North High Street in Musselburgh at 7.10pm on Monday.

A trail of destruction was left in the street.

A man has been charged in connection with dangerous driving and being uninsured.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Police in East Lothian have charged a 34-year-old man with dangerous driving and driving without insurance following a collision in Musselburgh.

"Six vehicles sustained extensive damage and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal."