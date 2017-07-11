BMW driver 'smashes into five parked vehicles on street'
The incident happened just off North High Street in Musselburgh, East Lothian.
An uninsured driver has allegedly smashed into five vehicles parked along a street in East Lothian.
The incident happened just off North High Street in Musselburgh at 7.10pm on Monday.
A trail of destruction was left in the street.
A man has been charged in connection with dangerous driving and being uninsured.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Police in East Lothian have charged a 34-year-old man with dangerous driving and driving without insurance following a collision in Musselburgh.
"Six vehicles sustained extensive damage and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal."