Man kicked pregnant woman's stomach then throttled her

Robert Eadie targeted three mothers-to-be during 14-year string of assaults.

High Court: Eadie was jailed for six years (file pic).

A man put an unborn baby's life at risk during an attack on a pregnant women.

Robert Eadie assaulted three mothers-to-be in total during a campaign of violence against five different women over a 14-year period.

Eadie, 28, kicked one heavily pregnant victim with force in the stomach and jumped on her abdomen after she fell to the floor and throttled her.

He was jailed for six years at the High Court in Edinburgh on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old mother-of-three said: "He kicked me on my stomach. He kicked it and jumped on it. He just didn't care."

Eadie was earlier convicted of assaulting the woman to the danger of her life and that of her unborn child during the attack at a house in Clermiston, Edinburgh, in November 2008.

He was also found guilty of further assaults on the same victim at houses in the city.

The woman said on one occasion Eadie threw knives at her head, one of which struck her on the neck.

She described Eadie as "violent" and "controlling".

Eadie attacked a second pregnant woman at a bar in Wester Hailes in September 2013.

The following year he twice assaulted a third pregnant woman in Broomhouse.

Eadie had denied a string of charges during an earlier trial but was convicted of ten assaults against women.

He was acquitted of holding a woman upside-down from a window and threatening to drop her and inciting a dog to attack her.

Defence counsel Neil Murray QC told the court: "Alcohol and drug misuse are clearly factors in the offending behaviour."

Eadie will be kept under supervision for two years following his release and has been banned from contacting his victims for ten years.