Manhunt after woman sexually assaulted by cyclist

The 44-year-old was attacked by a man while walking in Bathgate, West Lothian.

A woman has been sexually assaulted by a cyclist in West Lothian.

The 44-year-old was walking south on Kirk Road in Bathgate between 12am and 1am on Tuesday when she was approached by a man riding a bike.

He dismounted and attacked the woman before riding off.

The suspect is described as a white man with a slim build. He is in his late 20s to early 30s and may possibly have ginger hair and a ginger beard.

He was riding a blue/black bike with white markings.

Detective constable Lee McCall, of Livingston CID, said: "This was a frightening ordeal for the victim, who has been left badly shaken.

"We're eager to trace this man as soon as possible and I would ask anyone who was in the Kirk Road area around this time and saw anything suspicious to contact us.

"Likewise, anyone who may recognise the description of the man is urged to come forward immediately."