A man was found dead in Kirkcaldy, Fife, following an alert on Tuesday night.

Greenloanings: Forensic teams have been called to the house in Fife. Google 2017

A home has been cordoned off on Greenloanings in Kirkcaldy following the alert on Tuesday evening.

Forensic teams have been called to investigate the discovery.

Police are treating the death as unexplained.

Officers are carrying out door-to-door enquiries.