Man dies after plunging into Leith harbour in Edinburgh

A man has died after plunging into a harbour.

Emergency services were called to Leith harbour in Edinburgh after a man was seen in the water.

Frantic efforts were made to save him but paramedics were unsuccessful following the alert at 9pm on Wednesday.

A coastguard spokesman said: "A man had entered the water. He was recovered by the lifeboat and handed to the ambulance service.

"The Kinghorn RNLI lifeboat and coastguard teams from South Queensferry and Fisherrow were called."