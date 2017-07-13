Growing concerns over 13-year-old girl missing for week

Stella Hughes was last seen on Drum Brae South in Edinburgh at 9.30pm on July 6.

Stella Hughes: The teenager was captured on CCTV outside Princes Mall. Police Scotland

Concerns are growing for a missing teenage girl from Edinburgh who has not been seen in a week.

Stella Hughes was last seen at 9.30pm on Thursday, July 6, in Drum Brae South in the west of the city.

The 13-year-old is believed to have travelled into Edinburgh city centre on the number 26 Lothian Bus and was captured on CCTV outside Princes Mall at around 11pm the same night.

She is white, around 5ft 4in with a small to medium build and frizzy long hair which has been dyed blonde.

On the night she went missing she was wearing a khaki parka-style three-quarter length jacket, possibly with a hood, a black Adidas t-shirt with a shiny motif visible, black leggings and pink Reebok trainers.

She was seen carrying a Tesco carrier bag and had a change of clothes with her.

Stella could also be wearing a grey hooded top with a black T-shirt worn underneath, black leggings and white/gold Nike trainers.

Police believe the teenager could have changed her clothes a number of times since she went missing and may not be wearing the clothes described.

Anyone with information regarding Stella's whereabouts is asked to contact officers at Corstorphine Police Station on 101 as soon as possible.