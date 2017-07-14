Hazardous material on fire at large aerospace factory

More than forty firefighters battled blaze at Wyman Gordon in Livingston on Friday.

Evacuation: Hazardous material were found at site. Snaphammy Photography

A huge blaze has broken out at a factory in West Lothian with 40 firefighters at the scene.

Specialist crews attended due to hazardous materials at Wyman Gordon in Livingston's Houston Industrial Estate after the fire tore through the building.

Reports on social media suggested businesses in the area had been evacuated due to a "risk of explosion" during the incident around 2.15pm on Friday.

A local indoor five-a-side football firm was also evacuated and told customers they would be closed for the remainder of the evening due to the blaze.

Response: The blaze caused large plumes of smoke. Jordy Hinde

The Wyman Gordon factory creates products for the aerospace and energy markets.

A cordon has been set up on roads in the surrounding area.

A spokesman said: "Almost 40 firefighters are tackling a large fire involving hazardous material within a warehouse in Houston Industrial Estate, Livingston.

Evacuated: Workers have been removed from the factory. STV

"A total of six appliances were mobilised to the scene after the alarm was raised at 2.14pm on Friday, July 14.

"Specialist chemical support units are also in attendance and crews wearing breathing apparatus are using high powered hoses to tackle the flames."

A Police Scotland statement said: "We're currently supporting the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service in responding to a fire at a warehouse in Houston Industrial Estate, Livingston, after being called at 2.32pm on Friday.

"A number of nearby premises have been evacuated and road closures are in place.

"The public are asked to avoid the area and local residents are advised to keep their windows closed.

"The public are thanked for their patience and cooperation with emergency services at this time."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.