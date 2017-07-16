Probe as body discovered in woods on Edinburgh street

Officers are working to identify the body, which was found on Morningside Terrace.

Morningside Terrace: Officers are working to identify the body in Edinburgh. Google 2017

A body has been found in woods on a street in Edinburgh.

The discovery was made on Morningside Terrace, near Millar Crescent.

Officers are working to identify the body, which was found at 2.20pm on Friday.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Police in Edinburgh can confirm a body was discovered in a narrow wooded area on Morningside Terrace, near to Millar Crescent.

"Enquires are at an early stage to establish the person's identity and the full circumstances surrounding their death.

"A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal."