Residents evacuated as blaze rips through block of flats

The fire, which started on a balcony, happened on East Pilton Farm Place, Edinburgh.

Residents have had to be evacuated after a fire ripped through a block of flats.

The fire, which started on a balcony, happened on East Pilton Farm Place in Edinburgh at 11.30am on Sunday.

A total of 22 firefighters are battling the blaze near the city's Ainslie Park Leisure Centre.

Scott Dow, 32, who lives in the block, rushed out of his flat when he saw the flames.

He said: "I woke up to a neighbour banging on my door. I saw the fire on the balcony and got out."