Dog tied to tree was so badly matted she couldn't walk
The pup, named Annie by the Scottish SPCA, was abandoned in the woods.
A dog who was left tied to a tree became so badly matted she could no longer walk.
The Lhasa Apso, now named Annie, was abandoned in the woods in Kennoway, Fife.
A man walking his own dog came across the abandoned pup on July 2, and handed her into St Clair Veterinary Practice.
The Scottish SPCA is appealing for information on her owners.
Inspector Steven Gray said: "The wee soul was in an awful state with terribly matted coat.
"Annie was unable to walk due to the matting on her legs and over grown claws.
"She was soaked in faecal matter and urine. The poor girl was also in season which was causing her tail to stick to her back legs due to blood and urine.
"Annie was sedated to allow the vet to remove the matting as it would have caused her a lot of pain.
"If anyone noticed any suspicious activity or has any information we urge you to get in touch."
Anyone with information should contact Scottish SPCA on 03000 999 999.
