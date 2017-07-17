Spectator safety to be examined at rally deaths inquiry

The family of a woman killed at a rally say they hope further tragedies can be prevented.

Crash: Iain Provan, Elizabeth Allan and Len Stern died at the Jim Clark rally.

The family of a woman killed at a rally have said they hope a joint fatal accident inquiry (FAI) will stop such a "needless" tragedy happening again in Scotland.

On Monday, the probe will begin examining the death of Joy Robson at the Snowman Rally in Inverness in 2013, as well as those of Iain Provan, Elizabeth Allan and Len Stern at the Jim Clark Rally in the Scottish Borders the following year.

It represents the first time one inquiry is held into deaths which occurred in different parts of Scotland.

Ms Robson, 50, died after being struck by a car taking part at the motorsport event in February 2013.

Andrew Henderson, lawyer for Ms Robson's family, said: "Joy's family greatly welcome the beginning of the fatal accident inquiry which is the first to be held since new legislation was brought in to improve the FAI process.

"They want to finally know the full reasons behind Joy losing her life and to make sure that spectator safety at Scottish rallies can be improved to a level where no other family can suffer a bereavement in such an awful and needless way."

Rally: Joy Robson died at the Snowman Rally.

Mr Provan, 64, his partner Ms Allan, 63, and Mr Stern, 71, were all fatally injured when a car involved in the Jim Clark Rally spun off the course in May 2014.



The full inquiry is set to begin at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday and will look at the full circumstances surrounding the deaths and "help to avoid such incidents happening in the future".

It was announced in December that a change in legislation would allow for the joint FAI to be held.

Since both incidents involved spectators at rallies, Lord Advocate James Wolffe QC considered it to be in the public interest for a single inquiry to examine all the issues together.

Last year The Crown Office also confirmed no criminal proceedings would be brought in relation to either event, although that could be reconsidered if additional evidence comes to light.

It emerged in January the Jim Clark event has been suspended until the completion of the FAI.

The event had been held annually since 1970 to celebrate world champion Clark, but it has not been held since the deaths.