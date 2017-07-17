Audi A4 blaze causes nearby vehicles to go up in flames

The car was set alight in Midlothian, causing extensive damage to three other cars.

Newton Village: Police have appealed for information. Google

Four cars have been extensively damaged after an Audi A4 was set alight in Midlothian.

The car was set on fire at about 3.40am on Sunday in Newton Village by Danderhall.

It then suffered a fuel leak, causing the fire to spread to three other cars parked nearby.

Officers are now urging anyone who can assist with their enquiries to come forward.

Detective constable Andy Hope said: "Thankfully no one was injured as a result of these fires and the Scottish Fire and Rescue service was able to quickly bring the situation under control.

"However, the consequences of this act could have been far worse and we are pursuing a number of lines of inquiry to trace those responsible.

"We are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in and around Newton Village in the early hours of Sunday morning, or similarly, anyone with information that can help us identify those responsible."

Those with information should contact Police Scotland on 101.