Boy, 13, assaulted by adults on street in Edinburgh

The teenager was attacked on Granton Mill March in the north of the city.

Assault: Attack in Granton Mill March. Google 2017

A 13-year-old boy was assaulted by two adults in Edinburgh on Monday evening.

Police said the boy was attacked around 8.40pm in Granton Mill March, in the north of the city.

The boy suffered minor injuries during the incident but did not need medical attention.

Officers say enquiries are ongoing into the assault.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 4170 of July 17, 2017.