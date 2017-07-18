Pilot injured as light aircraft crashes in field

It came down near Pilmuir Road in Lundin Links, Fife, at about 11am on Tuesday.

Crash: Cordon put in place (file pic). Dave Thompson / PA Archive

A light aircraft has crashed in a field near a village in Fife.

The aircraft came down near Pilmuir Road in Lundin Links around 11am on Tuesday, police said.

The man who was piloting the aircraft is being treated at the scene.

A cordon has been put in place by emergency services.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: "Inquiries into the full circumstances are ongoing."