Allan Bryant: No action after month-long search of house

Chris Foote

The 23-year-old was last seen at a nightclub in Glenrothes, Fife, in 2013.

Allan Bryant: Missing for nearly four years.

No action will be taken following a month-long search of a house by police investigating the disappearance of Allan Bryant.

The 23-year-old has not been seen since he left a nightclub in Fife in November 2013.

Officers began making enquiries at the property on Barnton Place in Glenrothes on June 16 and later admitted the search was connected to Mr Bryant.

His family claims they were told not to visit the home, however, and police have refused to explain what they were searching for.

On Tuesday, detective inspector Stuart Wilson, from Police Scotland's major investigations team, said the force remains "committed" to finding Mr Bryant.

"Our search at Barnton Place has now concluded and no further inquiries will be conducted as a result of this activity," he said.

"The property has now been returned to the owners. The Bryant family have been informed of this development and our officers are continuing to engage with them.

"Inquiries into the circumstances of Allan's disappearance are ongoing and we are committed to finding him."

He added: "We still believe that someone in the Glenrothes area has information that will assist with our inquiries.

"I would ask that person to come forward and help us give the Bryant family the answers they are desperately seeking."

