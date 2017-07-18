Killer may have been victim of miscarriage of justice

Wendy Graham was convicted of murdering Mark Thomson by stabbing in Edinburgh.

High Court: Wendy Graham was ordered to serve 11 years in jail (file pic). Deadline

A woman jailed for the murder of her boyfriend may have been the victim of a miscarriage of justice, fresh evidence suggests.

Wendy Graham was convicted of stabbing Mark Thomson to death at his home in Edinburgh in June 2008.

She was ordered to spend at least 11 years in prison before being considered for parole.

New evidence uncovered during a review by criminal investigators suggests Graham's responsibility for the killing may have been diminished.

While Graham accepts she caused Mr Thomson's death, legal experts say a conviction for culpable homicide may have been more appropriate.

Her case has been referred back to the High Court by the Scottish Criminal Cases Review Commission, a body created to investigate possible miscarriages of justice in Scotland.