The vehicle came to a stop in southbound lane 1 shortly before 4pm on Tuesday.

Blocked: The lane was cleared within an hour. Traffic Scotland

Motorists have been warned to expect delays after a car broke down on the Forth Road Bridge.

A Trunk Road Incident Support Service (Triss) unit was sent to the scene and the lane was cleared within an hour.

Traffic was still said to be moving slowly on the bridge and approach roads.