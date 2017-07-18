Prisoner who absconded from court found by police

Steven McGovern was appearing at Edinburgh Sheriff Court when he managed to escape.

Steven McGovern: Found in Granton.

A man who absconded from court has been found in Edinburgh, police said.

Steven McGovern, 18, was appearing at the city's sheriff court last week when he managed to free himself and escape from his G4S guards.

Police launched a search for McGovern and on Tuesday detained him in Granton.

He will appear in court again on Wednesday.

Chief inspector James Jones said McGovern was traced after information was passed on from the "local community of north Edinburgh".

He added: "This incident demonstrates the importance of submitting information to police. It allows us to trace those undertaking criminality and bring them to account.

"I would ask those living in the north Edinburgh area who are aware of any criminality in their area to not tolerate it and report this behaviour to police."