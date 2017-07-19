Climber dies after plunging from cliff edge at beach

The incident happened at Hawkcraig Point in Aberdour, Fife, at 6.45pm on Tuesday.

Hawkcraig Point: Man was pronounced dead at the scene in Aberdour. Andy Hawkins (CC BY-SA 2.0) / Cropped

A climber has died after plunging from a cliff edge at a beach.

A 26-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene after falling at Silver Sands beach.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Police in Fife were called to the Hawkcraig area of Silver Sands beach in Aberdour at around 6.45pm on Tuesday following a report that a climber had fallen from the cliffs.

"Kinghorn RNLI recovered the man from the shoreline and the 26-year-old was sadly pronounced dead by the Scottish Ambulance Service.

"His family have now been informed and our thoughts are with his loved ones at this difficult time. Enquiries are ongoing and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal."