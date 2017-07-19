Body of man discovered as flats cordoned off in village

A 40-year-old man was pronounced dead after being found in Camelon, Falkirk.

Parkview Court: A man was pronounced dead at the scene. Google 2017

The body of a man has been discovered in a block of flats.

An alert was raised at Parkview Court in Camelon, Falkirk, after a man had collapsed.

Emergency services were called but the 40-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A cordon was put in place while investigations were carried out following the discovery on Sunday.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "The man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

"The death is being treated as unexplained and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal."