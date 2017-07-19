Body of man discovered as flats cordoned off in village
A 40-year-old man was pronounced dead after being found in Camelon, Falkirk.
The body of a man has been discovered in a block of flats.
An alert was raised at Parkview Court in Camelon, Falkirk, after a man had collapsed.
Emergency services were called but the 40-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.
A cordon was put in place while investigations were carried out following the discovery on Sunday.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "The man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
"The death is being treated as unexplained and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal."