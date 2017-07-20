Investment worth £1.1bn agreed in Edinburgh City Deal

The major funding deal aims to create 21,000 jobs and boost economic growth.

Edinburgh: Plan agreed on Thursday. STV

A City Deal which will provide more than £1.1bn for Edinburgh and the surrounding area has been agreed.

The major funding deal aims to boost economic growth in and around Scotland's capital, with the goal of creating 21,000 jobs.

The UK and Scottish Governments are each contributing £300m towards the deal, with a further £501m coming from local authorities.

Projects supported by the deal include £10m towards a new concert venue Edinburgh's St Andrews Square, which will be the home of the Scottish Chamber Orchestra.

A new centre for research into robotics, known as the National Robotarium, will be set up by Heriot-Watt and Edinburgh Universities.

Further funding will go towards improvements on the A720 city bypass.

The Edinburgh and South East Scotland City Region Deal involves Edinburgh council, as well as the local authorities in the Lothians, the Scottish Borders and Fife.

The areas have a combined population of 1.3million, almost a quarter of Scotland's population.

It was originally hoped the deal could be sealed by March this year, but it was pushed back until after the June general election as negotiations continued.

Edinburgh's City Region Deal, key projects

A new concert hall in St Andrews Square, behind the old RBS headquarters.

Transport improvements for the Edinburgh city bypass and the west of the city.

A regional employability programme to help people find work.

Five new research and development hubs.

A £15m grant to set up a new housing company to deliver 1,500 homes.

National Robotarium for Heriot-Watt and Edinburgh universities.

New data storage technology at the National Supercomputer Centre at Easter Bush.

Edinburgh council leader Adam McVey, speaking on behalf of all of the local authorities, said: "I am delighted that this ambitious deal for the region has now been agreed, creating up to 21,000 new jobs.

"This will allow us to transform the area delivering high quality jobs, housing, critical infrastructure, a new skills programme, and a world class concert hall.

"The significant investment in innovation and culture is also to be welcomed as they are both hugely important to the region's economy.

"This will put us at the forefront of data driven innovation ensuring we are ahead of the game in a technology driven world.

'The significant investment in innovation and culture is also to be welcomed as they are both hugely important to the region's economy.' Council leader Adam McVey

"We are home to world class research and development activity, much of which acts as an anchor for the development of new products and services through innovation in the private sector."

Leaders of the region's authorities will meet with the Scottish Government's economy Secretary Keith Brown and Secretary of State for Scotland David Mundell on Thursday to sign the deal.

Mr Brown said: "The Scottish Government has been fully committed to this deal and I am very pleased that we have been able to get to the stage of achieving such an ambitious deal for the region.

"Edinburgh and its city region is an area of huge importance to the Scottish economy. It contains over a quarter of Scotland's population and contributes £33 billion to the Scottish and UK economies."

He said the Scottish Government's contributions would include £140m towards transport, £65m for new housing and £25m towards the employability programme.

Secretary of State for Scotland David Mundell said: "The UK Government is investing £300m in the Edinburgh and South East of Scotland City Region Deal, which will boost the economy of Edinburgh and the whole of south east Scotland for decades to come.

"The Edinburgh deal will focus on the capital's strengths of new technology, innovation and culture. It will make a real difference to the lives of people in the region, creating jobs and prosperity and driving investment.

"The Edinburgh deal brings UK Government investment in UK City Deals in Scotland so far to more than £1bn and demonstrates clearly the value to Scotland's economy of being part of a strong United Kingdom."