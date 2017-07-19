Electric fault at railway station leads to major delays

Scotrail said the problem occurred around 5pm at Haymarket.

Haymarket: Disruption expected till 8pm

Commuters are facing major delays after an electrical fault at Haymarket station in Edinburgh.

Scotrail said the problem occurred around 5pm and disruption was expected to last until around 8pm.

All routes between Glasgow and Edinburgh were affected, with many services running up to an hour late or terminating before reaching Haymarket.

Services to Fife, the Borders and Falkirk were also experiencing major delays.

Travellers affected were told they could use their tickets on Lothian Buses and Edinburgh's trams, as well as some First Bus services.

The fault was repaired at 6.30pm but Scotrail warned travellers to expect severe disruption as services began returning to normal levels.