City Deal investment for Edinburgh region announced

The UK Government will contribute £300m to the deal, David Mundell has said.

Deal: Funding for new technologies. STV

A City Deal which will see hundreds of millions of pounds invested in and around Edinburgh will be signed on Thursday.

The UK Government has announced it will contribute £300m to the deal, which aims to boost economic growth.

Further funding from the Scottish Government and local authorities is also expected to be announced.

Robotics and the space technology industry will benefit from five new innovation hubs created by the deal, Secretary of State for Scotland David Mundell said.

The Edinburgh and South East of Scotland City Region Deal, involves Edinburgh council, the city's universities and the local authorities in the Lothians, the Scottish Borders and Fife.

Mr Mundell, the Scottish Government's economy secretary Keith Brown and Edinburgh council leader Adam McVey will gather to sign the agreement on Thursday afternoon.

It was originally hoped the deal could be sealed by March this year, but it was pushed back until after the June general election as negotiations continued.

Mr Mundell said: "The UK Government is investing £300m in the Edinburgh and South East of Scotland City Region Deal, which will boost the economy of Edinburgh and the whole of South East Scotland for decades to come.

"The Edinburgh deal will focus on the capital's strengths of new technology, innovation and culture.

"It will make a real difference to the lives of people in the region, creating jobs and prosperity and driving investment."

He added: "The Edinburgh deal brings UK Government investment in UK City Deals in Scotland so far to more than £1bn and demonstrates clearly the value to Scotland's economy of being part of a strong United Kingdom."