  • STV
  • MySTV

Two friends killed stranger by throwing him off bridge

STV

Mark Munro and James Robertson pushed Russell Robertson into a canal in Falkirk.

High Court: Pair convicted of culpable homicide (file pic).
High Court: Pair convicted of culpable homicide (file pic).

Two friends killed a stranger by throwing him off a bridge into a canal.

Russell Robertson's head hit off a metal stanchion after he was pushed over railings at Bainsford Bridge in his home town of Falkirk, causing a fractured skull.

The 27-year-old's body was pulled from the Forth and Clyde Canal more than an hour later.

The High Court in Glasgow heard he would have been unconscious when he went into the water.

Mark Munro, 31, from Denny, Stirlingshire, and James Robertson, 27, from Pitlochry, Perthshire, have been convicted of culpable homicide after the incident on May 29, last year.

The court heard all three men had been at the Warehouse nightclub in Falkirk and were making their way home after 3am when a fight broke out.

James Robertson was approached by Russell Robertson and they began fighting before Munro, who had been on the phone, became involved.

The pair tipped Mr Robertson over the railings into the canal and then ran off without a backward glance.

In court, both men blamed each other.

Munro tried to portray himself as a hero who tried to save Russell but the jury did not believe him.

James Robertson admitted being in an initial struggle with Russell Robertson but claimed he was walking away towards Falkirk when the victim went into the water.

Both men were on trial accused of murder but were convicted of the reduced charge of culpable homicide.

Nightclub security manager Kevin Gibney told of how he saw Russell Robertson disappear off the bridge as he struggled with Munro and James Robertson.

Mr Gibney said: "One minute he was there and the next he was gone. The two gentlemen ran across the road."

Minutes later Mr Gibney picked out Munro and Robertson to police and they were detained and later charged with murder.

Another witness, Cameron Binnie, 19, said he and some friends were waiting at a bus stop near the bridge after being in the club.

He said it was around 3.20am and they were texting friends and taxi firms trying to get a life home when he saw three men who he thought were "larking about".

Mr Binnie said: "It looked like play fighting. One of the men had another man in a headlock. I thought it was pals just mucking about."

The lifeguard said he changed his mind when he saw the two men grab the other man's legs.

He added: "I just saw them lifting his legs."

Judge Lady Carmichael deferred sentence until August 23 at the High Court in Edinburgh for background reports and detained both accused in custody.

Defence counsel will give their pleas in mitigation then.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.