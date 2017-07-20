  • STV
Edinburgh City Deal: How new funding will be spent

Neil Pooran

Some of the key projects from the £1.1bn city region deal have been revealed.

Projects: Cash will go towards new buildings, robotics and housing developments.
Key parts of the £1.1bn Edinburgh City Deal have been revealed as the agreement was signed off following months of negotiations.

The initial outline of the deal, known as the heads of terms, sets out key projects around the city and its surrounding areas which will receive funding.

The deal aims to create 21,000 jobs across Edinburgh, the Lothians, Fife and the Scottish Borders.

Further details of the funding will be revealed as the talks continue.

City bypass improvements - £120m

Roads: Aims to ease congestion.
One of the largest parts of the deal will be to improve traffic flow on the A720 Edinburgh city bypass.

The Scottish Government will provide funding for a flyover at the Sheriffhall roundabout, a notorious traffic bottleneck.

Initial plans for the scheme were revealed in April this year, with transport minister Humza Yousaf saying the final plan would be published in 2019.

A further £20m will go towards improving public transport in the west of Edinburgh.

New jobs programme - £25m over eight years

Work: Scheme will reach across council areas.
The region's councils will collaborate in a new project to help people find work.

The goal will be to help people from disadvantaged backgrounds secure meaningful, well paid jobs.

This includes young people who have left care, unemployed people and those who are in insecure jobs.

Known as the Regional Employability and Skills Programme, it will receive £25m from the Scottish Government.

New concert hall in Edinburgh - £20m

Hall: Venue will be in St Andrew Square.
A 1000-capacity concert hall and arts centre will be built next to the historic RBS building in St Andrew Square.

The venue will be the new home for the the Scottish Chamber Orchestra.

When plans were set out in November last year, developers said rehearsal spaces and recording studios would "rival the best in Europe".

The Scottish and UK Governments are each providing £10m to the project, which is spearheaded by the orchestra's charitable body Impact Scotland.

Housing developments - At least £400m over ten years

Construction: Ten-year plan (file pic).
The money will be used to unlock new housing developments in seven sites across the region in order to build a "significant" number of new homes.

These are Winchburgh, Blindwells, Edinburgh's Waterfront, Calderwood, Shawfair, Tweedbank and Dunfermline.

West Lothian Council hopes to provide 5000 new homes in Winchburgh in a £150m deal.

A grant worth £15m and lending of almost £248m will also be given to Edinburgh City Council to create a company which will provide 1500 mid-market homes.

Research and development centres - £300m over 15 years

Research: Robotics centre in Edinburgh (file pic).
A National Robotarium will be set up in partnership with Edinburgh and Heriott-Watt universities. This will lead the way in cutting-edge research into autonomous systems.

An institute called the Bayes Centre for data will be created next to Edinburgh University's Informatics building, providing more facilities for researchers.

The UK's National Supercomputer Centre at Easter Bush will receive new data storage technology.

A Food and Drink Innovation centre will be created at Queen Margaret University to examine how Scotland can tap into international markets.

The Usher Institute in Edinburgh's Bio-Quarter will house a centre which uses data for health research.

The UK and Scottish governments will jointly fund these projects over 15 years.

