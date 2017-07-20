  • STV
  • MySTV

Goat that predicted Brexit dies weeks before TV debut

STV

The psychic four-year-old Golden Guernsey lived on a farm in Jedburgh, Borders.

Out: Boots foresaw Brexit Britain.
Out: Boots foresaw Brexit Britain. © SWNS.com

A psychic goat that predicted Brexit has died just weeks before it was due to make its debut appearance on national television.

Boots the goat performed stunts normally tackled by dogs and was even able to predict the future after being trained by owner Sue Zacharias.

The four-year-old Golden Guernsey lived on a farm near Jedburgh in the Borders and correctly foresaw the result of the Brexit vote.

His prediction method was rather simple: he simply chose from two pieces of paper with each answer on them.

Following his successful prediction that Britain would leave the EU, his crystal ball suffered a glitch when the goat predicted Hillary Clinton would win the US presidency.

'Boots passed away earlier this month. He certainly didn't predict that.'
Owner Sue Zacharias

After making hundreds of predictions in the last few years, Boots was set to star in a programme on the CBeebies channel later this summer but he died after a short illness earlier this month.

Ms Zacharias said: "Boots passed away earlier this month. He certainly didn't predict that. That's what we've been saying on our team.

"There was a tumour on his kidney. He became ill and just faded away. He was very poorly and lethargic. He passed away peacefully at home in his bed.

"The doctors didn't know what was wrong with him but they did a post-mortem and discovered a tumour."

He added: "He has done hundreds of predictions. The fact that he passed away so suddenly is especially sad because he had a filming role coming up for a CBeebies thing this summer.

"He was an exceptional character and really giving to people. He loved people and people loved him. He will be sadly missed."

Boots was buried at the top of the farm after he lost his battle with the illness on July 12.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.