Goat that predicted Brexit dies weeks before TV debut

The psychic four-year-old Golden Guernsey lived on a farm in Jedburgh, Borders.

Out: Boots foresaw Brexit Britain. © SWNS.com

A psychic goat that predicted Brexit has died just weeks before it was due to make its debut appearance on national television.

Boots the goat performed stunts normally tackled by dogs and was even able to predict the future after being trained by owner Sue Zacharias.

The four-year-old Golden Guernsey lived on a farm near Jedburgh in the Borders and correctly foresaw the result of the Brexit vote.

His prediction method was rather simple: he simply chose from two pieces of paper with each answer on them.

Following his successful prediction that Britain would leave the EU, his crystal ball suffered a glitch when the goat predicted Hillary Clinton would win the US presidency.

After making hundreds of predictions in the last few years, Boots was set to star in a programme on the CBeebies channel later this summer but he died after a short illness earlier this month.

Ms Zacharias said: "Boots passed away earlier this month. He certainly didn't predict that. That's what we've been saying on our team.

"There was a tumour on his kidney. He became ill and just faded away. He was very poorly and lethargic. He passed away peacefully at home in his bed.

"The doctors didn't know what was wrong with him but they did a post-mortem and discovered a tumour."

He added: "He has done hundreds of predictions. The fact that he passed away so suddenly is especially sad because he had a filming role coming up for a CBeebies thing this summer.

"He was an exceptional character and really giving to people. He loved people and people loved him. He will be sadly missed."

Boots was buried at the top of the farm after he lost his battle with the illness on July 12.