Rush hour queues after lorry breaks down on bypass

One lane of the A720 was closed after the incident near Straiton.

Closed: The lorry was removed by 6pm (file pic). © STV

Motorists are experiencing delays after a lorry broke down on the Edinburgh bypass.

The incident happened on Thursday afternoon and saw one lane of the A720 partially closed near Straiton.

Emergency services attended the scene and the lorry was removed shortly before 6pm.

However, queues of slow-moving traffic are reported as far back as Hermiston.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible.