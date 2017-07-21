Glasgow and Edinburgh trains cancelled due to fault
The disruption is due to a fault at Linlithgow, ScotRail said on Friday morning.
Rail commuters are facing disruption between Glasgow and Edinburgh.
Trains were cancelled and delayed on Friday morning due to a fault at Linlithgow.
The disruption is expected to continue until around 10.45am, according to ScotRail.
A number of trains were delayed by around ten minutes, while the 9.30am Queen Street to Edinburgh and 10.15am Queen Street to Edinburgh trains were cancelled.