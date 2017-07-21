Boy punched in face by man at playing fields near school

The 14-year-old was hit after an argument in Falkirk on Wednesday evening.

St Mungo's: Incident happened near high school.

A 14-year-old boy was punched in the face by a man at playing fields near a high school.

The teenager was with a friend at the fields near St Mungo's High School in Falkirk on Wednesday evening.

He became involved in an argument with a man travelling in a silver Vauxhall Astra at around 8.50pm.

The man then left the car and punched the boy in the face, before it drove off towards Grangemouth.

A woman was in the car with him but it is not known who was driving.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Sergeant Andrew Angus from Camelon Main Street Police Station said: "Although this incident has been distressing and upsetting for the victim, I'm thankful that he didn't sustain any serious injuries.

"I'm appealing for members of the public to come forward and speak to police with any information that they may have."

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3801 of July 19 or the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.