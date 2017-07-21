Man charged over assault of 13-year-old boy in Edinburgh

The child was assaulted in Granton Mill March in the north of the city.

A man has been arrested and charged after a 13-year-old boy was assaulted in Edinburgh.

The incident took place at 8.40pm on Monday in Granton Mill March, in the north of the city.

On Friday, police confirmed the man had been arrested in connection with the assault.

He is due to appear in court at a later date.

A police spokeswoman said: "Police in Edinburgh can confirm that a man has been arrested and charged in connection with the assault of a 13-year-old boy in Granton Mill March."