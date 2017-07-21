Taxi driver stabbed to death by wife after drunken row

Louisa Anderson has been jailed for six years after pleading guilty to culpable homicide.

Stabbed: Douglas Anderson bled to death.

A mother-of-four fatally stabbed her husband during a row after a night out.

Louisa Anderson's husband Douglas, 39, bled to death after being stabbed in the right leg.

A court heard they had been drinking heavily in Perth separately with friends on the evening before the fatal attack.

Anderson, 36, was originally charged with murdering her husband on February 25 this year at the home they shared in Dunnock Park, Perth.

The Crown earlier accepted her guilty plea to a reduced charge of culpable homicide by striking him on the leg with a knife and killing him.

Judge Lord Uist said the couple had been happily married with no history of violence and had recently renewed their vows.

In a letter to a relative from prison, Anderson wrote: "I can't ask for anyone's forgiveness as I will never be able to forgive myself and believe me when I say that no-one can hate me as much as I hate myself.

"If I could trade places with Dougie I would in a heartbeat but I can't and I will always have to live with that."

Advocate depute Jane Farquharson told the High Court in Edinburgh that taxi driver Mr Anderson was described by friends as "a popular family man".