No trace of Corrie McKeague in landfill site search

The RAF gunner from Dunfermline went missing on a night out with friends in Suffolk.

Corrie McKeague: Teams searched through rubbish up to eight metres deep. Chris Radburn/PA Wire/PA Images

No traces of missing Scottish airman Corrie McKeague have been found after a major search through a landfill site.

The RAF gunner from Dunfermline in Fife, vanished after a night out with friends in Bury St Edmunds in Suffolk, near where he was stationed last year.

After a wide-ranging search for the 23-year-old failed to find any trace of him, police began to dig through a landfill site in Milton, Cambridgeshire.

Officers confirmed on Friday that no evidence could be found in relation to Mr McKeague.

Teams searched through rubbish up to eight metres deep in an area covering around 920 square metres.

Corrie was seen on CCTV going into a dead end containing several large bins from which the rubbish lorry made a pick up shortly after, and the signal from his mobile phone matched the movement of the vehicle.