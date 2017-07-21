Teenage girl indecently assaulted by man in woods

The suspect touched the 14-year-old inappropriately as she walked with a friend in Penicuik.

Woods: The man walked past the two girls before targeting one of them. Google

A teenage girl was indecently assaulted in a woods in Midlothian.

Two 14-year-old girls were walking near Rullion Road in Penicuik when a man walked past them at 3.15pm on Thursday afternoon.

The suspect then touched one of the girls inappropriately.

He is described as having a tanned complexion, in his late 30s or early 40s, with a heavy build, dark messy hair and a beard.

He was wearing a green and brown striped jumper, bootcut jeans and dark footwear. His hair and clothing were covered in dust and dried mud.

Sergeant Michele Lindsay said: "As part of our ongoing inquiries we're asking anyone who may have seen the man in the area, or who recognises his description, to come forward.

"Likewise, I would urge anyone who may have information about this incident to contact us."

Those with any information can call Police Scotland on 101.