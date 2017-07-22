Three teenagers arrested in connection with housebreaking

Several properties in Edinburgh have had a number of items stolen.

Seized: A number of stolen goods were recovered.

Three teenagers have been arrested in connection with a series of housebreakings in Edinburgh.

The three males, aged 15, 18 and 19, were arrested after officers executed warrants across the capital.

The incidents happened in Kirkliston, Pathhead, Penicuik and Musselburgh, where property such as jewellery and electrical goods were stolen.

The items were recovered at addresses in Clermiston Park, Colonsay View and Granton Mill March.

Chief Inspector Jimmy Jones, North West Area Commander said: "Our communities have told us that anti-social behaviour and youth disorder is a priority and we have renewed our commitment to tackling it in Edinburgh.

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank the public for their assistance so far. Support from our communities is vital in tackling such offences and I can assure them we will act on the information we receive.

"Anyone with concerns can speak to a local officer, contact Police Scotland on 101."

