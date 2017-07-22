  • STV
Corrie McKeague: Mother considering landfill injunction

Nicola Urquhart wants to block police from filling in the site in Cambridgeshire.

Search: RAF gunner Corriewent missing last year.
Search: RAF gunner Corriewent missing last year. Contributed/PA

The mother of missing RAF airman Corrie McKeague says she may take out an injuction to stop police filling in a landfill site which was searched by officers.

Mr McKeague, from Dunfermline in Fife, vanished after a night out with friends in Bury St Edmunds in Suffolk, near where he was stationed in September last year.

As part of a wide-ranging search to find him, police began sifting through 6,500 tonnes of rubbish at a landfill site in Milton, Cambridgeshire in March.

On Friday, Suffolk Police said no trace of him had been found at the site despite the painstaking search.

The RAF gunner's mother, Nicola Urquhart, is adamant that her son is in the landfill site and says the line of enquiry has not yet been exhausted.

Posting on the Find Corrie Facebookpage, she said: "Yesterday's decision to stop searching at the landfill means they have now given up on finding Corrie.

"Suffolk police have handed back the landfill and are trying to have it filled back in this week."

She continued: "I am getting advice about the possibility about an injunction to stop them filling the landfill in at least until there is more honesty and plain speaking from the police."

On Friday Suffolk Police detective superintendent Katie Elliott said officers sifted through 6500 tonnes of waste in an "unprecedented" search, which cost the force £1.2m.

She said: "It has never been about money in this investigation.

"We have searched the areas where we have information where that waste was deposited.

"Beyond that it's very difficult to establish exactly where we would search for Corrie."

