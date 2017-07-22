Tailbacks on M8 after two-vehicle crash closes lanes

An ambulance was sent to the scene of the collision near Livingston.

A two-vehicle crash on the M8 has caused tailbacks for drivers.

The crash, involving a black Mercedes saloon and another vehicle, took place around 4.30pm on Saturday near Livingston in West Lothian.

Traffic Scotland said queues had formed on the eastbound carriageway between Junction 2 and Junction 3 as lanes were closed.

An ambulance has been sent to the scene but details on any casualties were not immediately available.

Police Scotland said they were working to recover the vehicles and reopen the motorway.