Nightclub evacuated after washing machine catches fire

Firefighters used hose jets to extinguish the fire in the basement of the nightclub.

Opal Lounge: Firefighters tackled basement blaze (file pic). Google 2017

An Edinburgh nightclub was evacuated after a washing machine caught fire in its basement.

The blaze broke out at Opal Lounge on George Street at about 8.40pm on Sunday night.

Five fire engines were sent to the scene and firefighters used hose jets to extinguish the blaze.

Nobody is believed to have been injured but George Street was shut for some time.

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: "At 8.52pm on Sunday, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was alerted to reports of a fire within a commercial property on George Street, Edinburgh.

"A total of five appliances were immediately mobilised and firefighters used high powered hoses to extinguish the flames.

"Crews left the scene after ensuring the area was made safe."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.