Man goes missing during weekend stag party in Edinburgh

A man has gone missing during a stag party in Edinburgh.

Adam Smith, from Essex, was last seen at the Three Sisters pub on the Cowgate at 12.45am on Saturday.

The 37-year-old was visiting the city with friends but did not return to his accommodation on Gilmore Place.

Mr Smith is described as white between 6ft 2in and 6ft 3in and has short blonde hair which is normally slicked back.

He was last seen wearing a long sleeved burgundy shirt and light blue jeans.

Sergeant Mark Barry said: "This behaviour is out of character for Adam and we are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

"We would urge anyone who may have seen Adam since this time, or has any information on his whereabouts, to get in touch with us as soon as possible."

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.