Man seriously injured after assault on Waverley Bridge

The 25-year-old remains in hospital with head and face injuries.

A 25-year-old man has been assaulted while walking across Waverley Bridge in Edinburgh.

The man was walking towards Market Street with two friends when he was attacked at 3.30am on Sunday.





They were approached by a group of men, one of whom seriously assaulted the 25-year-old. The suspect then took off in an unknown direction.

The victim sustained serious head and facial injuries.

He was taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, where he remains in a serious condition.

The suspect is described as a white man in his mid-20s. He has an average build with short dark wavy hair and was believed to be wearing a beige or brown t-shirt.

The suspect was also with three or four other men, all in their mid-twenties, with one wearing a blue t-shirt.

All of these men witnessed the incident.

Detective Constable Graham McIlwraith said: "This was a violent and frightening attack for the victim and we are eager to trace the man responsible as soon as possible.

"I would ask anyone who was in the Waverley Bridge area in the early hours of Sunday morning, and saw either the incident, or the man and his companions in the vicinity, to please get in touch with us immediately."

Those with information are asked to contact officers at Gayfield CID on 101.