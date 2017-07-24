Rush hour delays as road shut after three-vehicle crash

The collision happened on the A68 at Fala Village in Midlothian on Monday.

Drivers are facing rush hour delays after a road was forced to close due to a crash.

Officers have shut the route due to a large amount of debris being strewn across the road.

Nobody is understood to have been seriously injured in the crash, which happened at 2.35pm.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "It looks like the road will be closed for a while.

"There is a lot of damage but nobody has been seriously injured."