Family in tribute to 83-year-old woman who died in crash

Elizabeth Henderson, of North Berwick, was described as much loved mother and wife.

Elizabeth Henderson: Died in hospital after crash in East Lothian.

A family has paid tribute to a "much loved" wife and mother who died after a crash.

Elizabeth Henderson, 83, died in hospital after a collision on the A198 near Archerfield Estate, East Lothian.

She was a passenger in a red Volkswagen Golf which was involved in a smash with a blue Volkswagen Golf.

In a statement, her family said: "Elizabeth was a much loved wife to Bill, mother to Jude and Neil, and a respected member of the North Berwick community. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her."

An 89-year-old man who was driving the red Golf and a woman, 84, who was a passenger in the vehicle, are in a serious condition at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

Those in the blue Golf suffered minor injuries in the crash, which happened at 10.35am on Wednesday.

A 53-year-old woman has been charged in connection with the collision.

Police sergeant Ross Drummond said: "This is a tragic incident and our thoughts are with Elizabeth's family at this difficult time.

"We are eager to establish to full circumstances of this collision and I would ask anyone who was on the A198 on Wednesday, July 19, and has information that can assist our inquiries, to get in touch with us as soon as possible."

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.