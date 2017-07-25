Father of missing Corrie McKeague blocks search landfill

Officers searched the site in Cambridgeshire during the search for RAF airman.

Corrie McKeague: Missing since September 2016. ITV

The father of missing Corrie McKeague has blocked the entrance to a landfill site where police were searching for his son.

Officers sifted through around 6500 tonnes of waste at the site in Cambridgeshire during a search for the 23-year-old RAF airman.

Mr McKeague, from Fife, disappeared from Bury St Edmunds after a night out in September and is believed to have ended up in the landfill.

But the months-long search was halted last week after no trace of the serviceman was found.

In response, his father Martin temporarily blocked the entrance to the landfill site with his motorhome on Monday, reportedly threatening to return if talks with police fail.

He told the Cambridge News: "I hope they make the right decision... to continue to look for my son.

"The facts and all the evidence lies in this landfill site and as father, or mother, or anybody, I think you would probably do the same thing. I need them to do the right thing and continue to look for Corrie."

Martin McKeague: 'I hope they make the right decision'. Cambridge News

Corrie's mother Nicola Urquhart said she is considering taking out an injunction to stop officers filling in the 48-hectare landfill.

Mr McKeague, who lived in Honington, Suffolk, had a history of falling asleep in unusual places, according to police, including in bins.

A rubbish lorry was seen on CCTV near Brentgovel Street in Bury St Edmunds around the time Mr McKeague was last seen.

It followed a route which appeared to coincide with movements recorded by Mr McKeague's phone.

The bin lorry was initially thought to have collected a 1st 10lb load, but police later said it was carrying more than 15st 10lb.





Search: Officers comb Cambridge landfill site. James Linsell-Clark/SWNS

Detective superintendent Katie Elliott of Suffolk Police said any new lines of inquiry would be pursued "vigorously".

She added: "We have searched the whole area where we believed Corrie could be.

"We had compelling information that directed us to this area, however we haven't found Corrie and this is bitterly disappointing. It's never been about money in this investigation.

"We have searched the areas where we have information where that waste was deposited.

"Beyond that it's very difficult to establish exactly where we would search for Corrie."

Asked if she thought Mr McKeague was still on the landfill site, she replied: "I do."

Mr McKeague's girlfriend April Oliver announced last month that the missing serviceman had become a father following the birth of their daughter.

