Men face court over death of Scots newlywed in Benidorm

Kirsty Maxwell plunged from a tenth-floor window at the popular resort in Spain.

Benidorm: Four men are flying to the resort to be quizzed over the death.

Four men are flying to Spain to be quizzed in court over the death of a Scots woman who plunged from an apartment building in Benidorm.

Ricky Gammon, 31, Anthony Holehouse, 34, Callum Northridge, 27, and 32-year-old Daniel Bailey are flying to the resort from England to be questioned over the death of Kirsty Maxwell.

The 27-year-old died after falling from a tenth-floor window on April 29 in the popular tourist area in the south east of Spain.

Ms Maxwell, of Livingston, West Lothian, was part of a group of more than 20 women who had travelled to the resort for a hen weekend.

Her family travelled Benidorm earlier this month to piece together the events leading up to Kirsty's death while also handing out leaflets and posters.

Kirsty Maxwell: Her family returned to Benidorm earlier this month.

Joseph Graham, from Nottingham, who was questioned immediately after Kirsty's death, is understood not to have made the trip to Spain to be quizzed in front of judge Ana Isabel Garcia-Galbis.

He was the only one of the group quizzed in court after Kirsty died. Graham was later allowed to return to the UK without charge.

The private hearing will take place on Wednesday.

Answers: Kirsty Maxwell and husband Adam.