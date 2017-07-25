Rapist attacked women after plying them with sedatives

Andrew Brown, 57, carried out the assaults between 2012 and 2016 in Dundee.

High court: Brown will serve at least four and a half years in jail (file pic). PA

A sex attacker drugged and raped vulnerable women over a four-year period.

Andrew Brown, 57, sexually assaulted one woman and raped two others in attacks at addresses in Dundee between 2012 and 2016.

Judge Lord Armstrong jailed him for four and a half years at the High Court in Edinburgh and also imposed an order for lifelong restriction.

It means Brown will only be released if parole authorities are satisfied it would not pose a danger to public safety.

Brown, described as a prisoner in Edinburgh, was found guilty earlier this year by a jury of sexually assaulting his first victim in 2012 at a house in Dundee. He molested the woman and tried to drug her with a sedative.

He attacked the second victim between August 2013 and November 2014 and plied her with sedatives. He assaulted the woman with a sex toy and grabbed her by the hair and pushed her on to a bed and raped her.

The third victim was assaulted in October last year when she was asleep with the ordeal of repeated rape continuing after she wakened.

Brown, who has previously been jailed for five years, has a criminal record that features sex offences including indecent assault.

Lord Armstrong said his conduct in his latest offending committed for his own gratification was "callous, manipulative and predatory".

Brown was placed on the sex offenders register indefinitely.